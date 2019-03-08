Torrential rains claim 43 lives in northern Pakistan

Torrential rains and floods in the tribal districts of in recent days have killed at least 43 people, injured 54 others and damaged hundreds of houses, officials said Friday.

Of the total deaths, 27 are women and children, a for (FDMA) said, adding that in district alone 15 children and a woman lost their lives while 21 others were injured.

The rains have damaged scores of house in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Army helicopters were employed in some areas to rescue stranded people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)