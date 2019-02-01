Seven trafficking victims rescued from Delhi, NCR area

Seven children of Jharkhand's district, victims of trafficking, were rescued from and (NCR), an official release said here Friday



Six out of the seven rescued children are girls, it said.

The seven children went to through placement agency and were working as domestic help and were being exploited, it said.

The release quoted as saying that the Integrated Rehabilitation cum Resource Center (IRRC), and escort team, rescued the children and sent them to

government will provide benefits and assistance under social security schemes and will provide employment with skill development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)