Seven trafficking victims rescued from Delhi, NCR area

Seven children of Jharkhand's Khunti district, victims of trafficking, were rescued from Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), an official release said here Friday
Six out of the seven rescued children are girls, it said.
The seven children went to Delhi through placement agency and were working as domestic help and were being exploited, it said.
The release quoted Nodal Officer Kalanath as saying that the Integrated Rehabilitation cum Resource Center (IRRC), Delhi and Khunti escort team, rescued the children and sent them to Jharkhand.
Jharkhand government will provide benefits and assistance under social security schemes and will provide employment with skill development.
