Sonowal hails interim Union budget as pro-poor and pro-farmer

Sarbandanda on Friday hailed the interim Union Budget as pro-poor, pro-women and pro-

Stating that it will expedite the rate of development in the country, said the budget is pro-people which would propel the rate of development of all sections of people of the country.

He also said that the budget will catapult the pace of development in the North East region as the budget proposed to pump in Rs 58,166 crore this year which is a rise of over 21 per cent from the previous year.

also welcomed the budget provision which proposed to grant a financial package for farmers - the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme - under which each will receive Rs 6,000 directly in their accounts every year with Rs 75,000 crore allocated for the scheme.

The budget further offers a sigh of relief as Finance Minister announced full tax rebate for individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh raising the tax slab from existing Rs 2.5 to 5 lakh, the said.

The budget also reiterated the government's promise to provide 10 per cent quota to Economically Weaker Section of category without disturbing the existing reservation system, a 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in educational institutions and government jobs has been ensured, he said.

Sonowal also welcomed the proposal to give relief to the poor by addressing the issue of house for all and under Saubhagya Yojona, thrust to MSMEs for boosting employment and economic growth.

A sum of Rs 3,794 crore has been provided for giving credit support, capital and interest subsidy and for innovations, he added.

Stating that under MUDRA Yojana 76 per cent of loan accounts are of women and more than 50 per cent belong to SCs, STs and OBCs he said the interim budget will stimulate development of all sections of the people as everybody will be taken on board in the development journey of the government.

