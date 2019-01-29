Severe cold wave conditions continue unabated in parts of Rajasthan

Severe cold wave conditions continued unabated in parts of Rajasthan, where the mercury dipped to minus 1.1 degrees Celsius in district.

The sole hill station recorded 0 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara registered 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Sikar and Chittorgarh shivered at 2 degrees, Vanasthali and Dabok at 2.8 degrees, and Kota 5 degree Celsius.

The night temperature in and was 5.2 degree Celsius, 5.4 degrees in Sriganganagar and 5.5 degrees Celsius in Ajmer.

Other stations recorded the minimum temperature between 5.5 and 8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in many areas, while isolated pockets suffered severe cold wave.

Looking at the cold conditions, the district administer here has already changed timings of schools here.

The conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours.

