Business Standard

3 labourers electrocuted to death while erecting pole of telecom firm in UP's Bareilly

Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly (UP) 

Three labourers were Tuesday electrocuted to death while erecting pole of a private telecom company in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said.

Subhash (40), Udayveer (30) and Anup (25) died in Baradari area of the district, they said.

Police have registered an FIR against the contractor, who was given task of installing the pole, as proper measures were not taken.

Officials said they are probing the incident and bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem examination.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 18:15 IST

