Sex determination racket busted in Telangana, doctor held

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A sex determination racket has been busted near here and a doctor arrested in this connection, police said Sunday.

A team comprising health and police officials carried out a decoy operation at a private scanning centre in Ibrahimpatnam on January 8 and arrested a doctor for allegedly conducting prenatal sex determination examination with the help of a mediator, they said.

Based on credible information that prenatal sex determination tests were conducted illegally on pregnant ladies at the scanning centre,a 6-month pregnant woman was taken for sex determination test, as a decoy, to the centre, they added.

The doctor took Rs 7,000 for sex determination and disclosed the gender of the unborn baby, police said adding he was apprehended.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 22:30 IST

