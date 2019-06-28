Sex racket busted, nine arrested in Raigad district

With the arrest of nine persons, police claimed to have busted a sex racket in neighboring Raigad district Friday.

Police had received a tip-off that the racket operated from two bungalows in Alibag town.

The bungalows were raided after sending decoy customers and nine persons -- six middlemen and three women -- were held, said an official.

Some cocaine was also found during the search.

Those arrested were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)