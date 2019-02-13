JUST IN
Shah, Adityanath take holy dip in Sangam during Kumbh Mela

Press Trust of India  |  Allahabad 

BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday took a dip in the holy waters of Sangam during their visit to the Kumbh Mela.

They were accompanied by state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other leaders.

Later, Shah and Adityanath also visited the ashram of Swami Avdeshanand Giri Ji Maharaj.

The Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark its culmination.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 20:45 IST

