Naidu lays foundation stone for Rs 8,000 crore worth projects

: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Wednesday laid the foundation-stone for 30 projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in the state's upcoming capital city Amaravati.
He also launched the Amaravati Smart Citizen Card that enables citizens to avail of government services seamlessly without visiting any office.
The projects include development of a nature park at Sakhamuru village by the Amaravati Development Corporation, road infrastructure packages and flood mitigation works in the capital with public funds.
Other projects belong to private entities that will develop hotels, resorts, schools and an international convention centre.
Chandrababu also laid the foundation-stone for badminton ace Pullela Gopichands Gopichand Sports Excellence Centre.
The Chief Minister earlier inaugurated the three-day 'Happy Cities Summit,' organized by the AP Capital Region Development Authority.
State Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, U.S Consul General Katherine Hadda, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, Canadian Consul General Nicole Girad, Thimpu (Bhutan) Mayor Kinlay Dorjee and others attended.
Elsewhere, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for construction of a barrage on river Krishna at Vykunthapuram village that will ensure storage of 10 tmc ft of water to meet the drinking needs of the capital city.
The barrage, 23-km upstream of Prakasam Barrage, will be built at a cost of Rs 2,169 crore.
