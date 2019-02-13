SP leaders tight-lipped over Mulayam's statement on PM Modi

leaders were tight-lipped over its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement in the Wednesday that he wished to see back as

"I wish that all members come back to the House," Yadav said during the last sitting of the 16th

And pointing to Modi, Mulayam said he wishes that the BJP comes back as the prime minister, remarks that drew applause from the treasury benches.

"I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again," said Yadav, with UPA and by his side. Gandhi appeared flustered with Yadav's remark.

While the statement left SP leaders tight-lipped, asked to react, a senior told that the statement will benefit his party.

"I have not seen what statement he has made. I have no clue," said

He was asked by to comment on the SP patriarch's remark which created a flutter in the

Mulayam Yadav's comment left opposition members squirming at a time when his son has joined hands with arch rival of the to challenge the BJP in the politically crucial state of in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

When contacted, other SP leaders here too feigned ignorance and said they were too junior to make any comment.

There was no word till late evening from on the statement.

However, senior leader and former Rajya Sabha claimed that Mulayam Yadav's statement "will benefit the Congress".

"I do not know in which circumstances he (Mulayam) gave the statement. But, if any party stands to gain politically from the statement, it is certainly going to be the Congress," Tiwari told at the here.

He said, "By his (Mulayam's) comments, his votes are not going to Modi and it is likely that the votes will drift away from SP-BSP alliance."



UP accounts for 80 of the 545 Lok Sabha seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)