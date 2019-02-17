Shah to visit Jaipur on Monday

Shah will visit on Monday to address a series of meetings ahead of the polls.

said Shah will reach on Monday and inaugurate the party's district offices from Adarsh Nagar area at 11.15 am.

He will address a 'Shakti Kendra Samellan', comprising workers of city and rural and booth of parliamentary constituency, Sharma said.

The will later address workers holding the responsibility of 'Mera Booth-Sabse Majboot' campaign.

At 2 pm, Shah will a meeting at the state headquarters with state party office bearers, conveners, district and organisation district in charge, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)