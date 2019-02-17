Former Goa BJP MLA Vishnu Wagh cremated in Ponda

Former Goa BJP MLA and writer Vishnu Wagh, who died in South Africa on February 8 while on tour, was cremated Sunday in Ponda, about 30 kilometres from here.
Wagh (53), the BJP MLA from St Andre constituency in North Goa between 2012-17 and a former deputy speaker in the state Assembly, was ailing since August 2016 after suffering a stroke.
His remains arrived in the state in the early hours of Sunday from South Africa and it was received here by Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade and scores of well-wishers.
The body was later kept at the Dayanand Bandodkar Stadium in Ponda to allow people to pay homage.
Among those who arrived to pay tribute to the departed soul were State Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai, Congress MLA Francis Silveira and Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar.
Following a guard of honour by the Goa police, the body was carried in a four-kilometre procession to the crematorium in Ponda, with hundreds of people lining up along the route.
Wagh has written 20 plays in Marathi, 18 in Konkani besides various 'sangeet natak' (musical dramas).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU