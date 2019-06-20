Shania Twain announces Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain is heading to Las Vegas again for a residency.
The singer will also serve as the creative director of the 'Shania Twain Let's Go! The Vegas Residency', reported Billboard.
It will encompass material from her three-decade-long career "with inspiration from her iconic videos and elements from her 2018 sold out global NOW tour".
The 23-show run will kick off at Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 6 with six shows. Eight gigs are schedule for March 2020, six in May and three in June.
This is Twain's second stint in Vegas. She debuted with 'Shania: Still the One', which ended in 2014.
