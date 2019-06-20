'Amityville 1974' greenlit

The Amityville horror is returning to the big screen.
According to Variety, Wonderfilm Media Corporation has greenlit "Amityville 1974", which is set to begin principal photography in November.
Based on the real-life tragedy involving Ronald DeFeo Jr and his six family members whom he shot in 1974, Casey La Scala will direct the film.
La Scala has also penned the script.
"Get Out" fame Jeff Bowler and Shaun Redick will produce for Wonderfilm alongside Todd Garner who will also produce. Bret Saxon and Yvette Yates are attached to executive produce.
Previously, the incident has been documented in a novel ("Amityville Horror") and a number of films.
