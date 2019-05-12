Sheila Dikshit hopeful of winning all seven LS seats in Delhi

-
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit Sunday evening exuded confidence that the "love and affection" of the people will translate into votes for her party's candidates and claimed that the grand old party will win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.
Dikshit, who is contesting the polls from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, cast her vote in the morning at DAV school in East Nizamuddin which falls under East Delhi constituency.
Later, she toured her own constituency and met party workers in Ghonda, Seemapuri, Gokalpur, Timarpur, Babarpur, Seelampur and Karwal Nagar.
"We are hopeful that Delhiites' love and affection will turn into votes for the Congress candidates," Dikshit said.
She claimed that the Congress will sweep all the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and her party will form government at the centre.
The former three-time Delhi chief minister also thanked the Election Commission, voters and the police for "peaceful" polling in the city.
