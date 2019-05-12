Vani Kapoor drops to T-34 on final day in Hong Kong

Vani Kapoor had a horrendous final round of six-over 78 and dropped from overnight seventh to finish Tied-34th in the USD 150,000 EFG Ladies Open, here Sunday.

Vani began with a double bogey and followed that with three straight bogeys and ended the day with two more. She had two birdies and also another bogey for a 78 and a total of 3-over 219.

Amandeep Drall (76) the only other Indian to make the cut finished T-55 at 8-over 224.

China's came from behind to card 68 and win the title as overnight leader (76) dropped to tied second with fellow Chinese Zhang (71) and Thailand's Renuka Suksukont (68), who finished at 3-under 210.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)