Shipping Corporation appoints Lawrence Cajetan Serrao as firm's CFO

State-owned of India (SCI) on Wednesday said it has appointed Lawrence Cajetan Serrao as the chief financial officer of the company with immediate effect.

"He has to his credit high professional exposure of more than three decades in finance, banking and agents accounting. He is also having specialised experience in Ind AS and Act," SCI said in a BSE filing.

He has worked in various departments in the finance division since he joined SCI. He held the post of director (finance) from 2004-2008 in Irano Hind Shipping Company Ltd (a Joint Venture of SCI), the filing said.

Serrao, a graduate from Mumbai University and a Chartered Accountant, had joined SCI in 1988.

Currently, he holds the position of finance controller and general manager in charge of Corporate Accounts and Budget in SCI, it added.