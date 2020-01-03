Shoppers Stop inks pact with Telangana to set up apparel-making unit

Lifestyle brand on Friday announced that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for setting up a manufacturing facility in Sircilla apparel park.

"Delighted that the apparel manufacturing unit of will be coming up at Sircilla. Employment opportunities to hundreds of women will be createdand a huge step forward for apparel park, Sircilla," Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said.

The MoU was signed by ITand industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and managing director and CEO Rajiv Suri, a press release said.

After the MoU-signing ceremony, the Minister held talks with industry leaders from the textile sector in Mumbai, the release said.

During the meeting, he explained about the investment opportunities in the state.

In another meeting, he met with the representatives of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance andhighlighted the investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector in the state, the release added.