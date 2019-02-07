Shriram EPC bags orders worth Rs 291.57 cr from Jharkhand govt

Engineering services company, Ltd Thursday said it has bagged three orders aggregating to Rs 291.57 crore from the government.

The scope of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order involves detailed survey, design and drawing, construction of RCC Intake well cum pump house, installation of centrifugal pump motor in Purana Chaibasa, Tantnagar, Madhupur Towns on turnkey basis among others.

"This order wins widen the scale of operations and presence in and adds to order backlog...this order also demonstrates the quality of operations and excellence of our team", company Managing Director and CEO, T Shivaraman said.

"We are excited with the traction in the segment and aim to leverage our presence and track record as we pursue opportunities from urbanisation taking place across the nation", he said.

The orders expected to be executed within 36 month time frame besides providing operation and for a period of five years.

