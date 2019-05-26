Shun confrontation with Centre: AIADMK tells Pondy govt

The AIADMK in Sunday called on the Narayanasamy led government not to indulge any longer in confrontation with the NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing reporters here, the of the legislature wing of AIADMK, A Anbalagan said, "now that the BJP-led NDA has romped home for second successive term to form the government under leadership of Narendra Modi at the Centre, the government should concentrate on development of Union Territory."



He said only through cordial relations with the Centre could make progress and bring the fruits of various welfare schemes to the people.

The newly elected V Vaithilingam should also ensure that the demands raised by the for Statehood for Puducherry, inclusion of the Union Territory in the and generation of jobs for the youth during poll campaigns were taken up with the Centre, he added.

Referring to the tussle between Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, he said, "All these three years the government had locked horns with the and also with the Centre which did not help Puducherry in any manner."



The territorial government should focus on the requirements of the Union Territory without any longer encouraging confrontation."Taking strong exception to the 4.5 percent rise in power tariff announced for consumers in the Union Territory, Anbalagan said the rise should be revoked as it would cause hardships to the poor and also middle income groups of consumers.

