Siblings killed as wall collapses in Ludhiana

A seven-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister were killed when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Bhamiya road on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, of Police, said.

He said the incident took place when a dust storm hit the city which was followed by rain.

The children, who lived in a nearby house, were playing near the building.

After the incident, they were rushed to a hospital where both were declared as brought dead. Their father runs a tea shop in the locality, said Singh.

