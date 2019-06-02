JUST IN
Siblings killed as wall collapses in Ludhiana

Press Trust of India  |  Ludhiana 

A seven-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister were killed when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Bhamiya road on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Rajpal Singh said.

He said the incident took place when a dust storm hit the city which was followed by rain.

The children, who lived in a nearby house, were playing near the building.

After the incident, they were rushed to a hospital where both were declared as brought dead. Their father Suresh Kumar runs a tea shop in the locality, said Singh.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 12:50 IST

