Siblings killed as wall collapses in Ludhiana

A seven-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister were killed when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed here, police said Sunday.
The incident took place at Bhamiya road on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Rajpal Singh said.
He said the incident took place when a dust storm hit the city which was followed by rain.
The children, who lived in a nearby house, were playing near the building.
After the incident, they were rushed to a hospital where both were declared as brought dead. Their father Suresh Kumar runs a tea shop in the locality, said Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
