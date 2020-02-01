Budget 2020: Govt to bring simplified return form for GST from April 2020

-
A simplified return format for GST is being introduced from April 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said GST has resulted in gains of Rs 1 lakh crore to consumers and removed inspector raj and also helped the transport sector.
"Average household now saves 4 per cent in monthly expense after the rollout of GST," Sitharaman said, and added that the Budget for 2020-21 aims to fulfil aspirations of people.
