Cabinet approves Union Budget 2020-21, FM's speech shortly
Business Standard

Budget 2020: Fundamentals of economy strong, inflation contained, says FM

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: Dalip Kumar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people.
 

The finance minister further said during 2014-19, the government brought a paradigm shift in governance.

She termed GST as a historic structural reform, saying it integrated the country economically.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 11:20 IST

