Simplilearn's #NewYearNewOpportunity Contest Results Reveal Technology Skills in Highest Demand

/ -- Simplilearn, a global provider, released today the results of a New Year's resolution-themed contest they recently conducted, results that shed light on the most sought-after by high-tech professionals, career seekers and other learners in 2019. Courses in (AI) and Machine Learning, (BI), and Project Management topped the list of the most-desired skills participants selected, as their preferred focus of future training. The complete results, ranked in order of preference of technology categories, are shown below.

Using the hashtag #NewYearNewOpportunity, hosted the contest on its Facebook, Twitter, and for 24 days. The contest invited participants to indicate which courses they thought would be most beneficial to their careers. More than 500 people participated in the contest. 55.4 percent of entries were from India, followed by the U.S. and other geographies with 6.8 percent and 37.8 percent respectively.

In addition to selecting their preferred category of training, participants were asked to submit entries in the form of an essay, video, photo collage, song or other creative projects. The best four entries won a free of their choice. Winners were selected based on the quality and creativity of their entries.

Listed in order of preference, the results below show the selected by the contestants and by what percentage they were chosen:



Technology Category SelectedPercentage ChosenAI & Machine22.4%Data Science & BI17.2%Project Management10.6%Cyber Security8.5%Cloud Computing7.1%Digital Marketing6.8%DevOps6.4%Agile/Scrum6.2%Big Data5.6%IT Service and Architecture4.4%Salesforce2.7%Quality Management2.1%The four winners chosen selected Agile Scrum Foundations, Digital Project Manager Master's Program, and Machine Certification Training as their preferred courses, which they are eligible to begin immediately.

"We were impressed by the overwhelming participation in this contest," said Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, "The response shows not only the huge demand for skills training today, but also highlights that the new and quickly-evolving technologies of AI and data science are foremost in the minds of professionals and career seekers alike."



Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than 1,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistants. Simplilearn is a GSA IT-70 contract holder and was recognized by the Training Industry as a Top 20 Learning Library for 2018. For more information, visit simplilearn.com.

