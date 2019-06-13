Singareni Collieries Apr-May coal output at 11 MT

State-owned produced 11.37 million tonne of during April-May, registering an increase of 18.4 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

The company produced 9.60 MT in April-May 2018-19, according to the latest figures of (SCCL).

In April 2019, the company produced 5.50 MT of coal, a rise of 21.9 per cent from the year-ago month. In May, the output was 5.87 MT, up 15.3 per cent from the same month last fiscal.

is a government mining company jointly owned by the and the Centre on a 51:49 equity basis.

is operating 18 opencast and 30 underground mines in 4 districts of Telangana with a manpower of around 48,942.

