Wet outfield delays start of India-New Zealand game

Inclement and wet outfield has delayed the start of the ICC game between and here Thursday.

An inspection was scheduled for 3 pm IST but was put off after it started raining again.

The outfield is pretty wet and is expected to take time to dry up as there's no sunshine.

After heavy showers in the past two days, Thursday has been relatively drier although it remains overcast.

Even if the match happens, it is expected to be a curtailed one as there is forecast of intermittent showers through the day.

