Siraj Choudhary made MD, CEO of National Collateral Management Services Ltd

NCML is a leading organisation providing a bouquet of commodity-based services under a single umbrella

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

National Collateral Management Services Limited (NCML) on Wednesday said that Siraj Choudhury has been appointed as its new Managing Director and CEO.

Choudhury will replace Sanjay Kaul, who has been appointed as Chairman of the NCML Board, an official statement said.

Choudhury had retired as Chairman and CEO of Cargill India after serving for 30 years.

He has over three decades of work experience, of which 16 years were in leadership roles in the agriculture and food space.

NCML is a leading organisation providing a bouquet of commodity based services under a single umbrella.
First Published: Wed, September 11 2019. 14:05 IST

