Sisodia inspects progress of classroom construction in Delhi govt-run schools

Monday visited seven government-run schools to review the progress made in construction of classrooms as a part of the dispensation's plan to build around 13,000 new classrooms this year, according to an official statement.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio, visited six schools in Rohini where construction is going on and one where the work has been completed.

He will visit a number of schools in the next 10 days to review progress of construction, the statement said.

Sisodia tweeted, "Visited 6 schools in Rohini where new classrooms' construction is on. I'm confident that 13,003 new rooms in #DelhiGovtSchool announced by CM @ArvindKejriwal will be ready this year."



He instructed officials that construction of classrooms should be completed by September-November, even if it takes employing more people.

Sisodia also asked the to keep a visual of the progress of work on daily basis and ensure that he is stays informed about it.

