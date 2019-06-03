Gymnast Patra finishes seventh at FIG World Cup

Indian gymnast Kumar Patra finished seventh in the finals of the Parallel Bars at the FIG in Koper,

In the final field of eight gymnasts, Patra finished second last with a score of 13.650.

of Great Britain clinched the top spot, while Kazakhstan's settled for the second place and of was third.

Earlier, Patra had qualified for the Parallel Bars final at the eighth position.

The FIG in is the third of the seven World Challenge Cup Series for 2019. The World Challenge Cup events are FIG events with a broader participation and open to all countries.

At each event, the gymnasts have the opportunity to win prize money and World Challenge Cup points which will count towards the World Challenge Cup Ranking List for each apparatus.

