Sitharaman holds talks with Uzbek counterpart

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held talks with her Uzbek counterpart Major General Abdusalom Azizov on Tuesday on ways to deepen defence and security cooperation between the two countries.
Officials said that a number of proposals to expand cooperation between armed forces of the two countries were discussed in the meeting.
Details of the decisions taken at the meeting were not immediately available.
The overall ties between India and Uzbekistan are on an upswing.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visited the central Asian country last month during which both sides decided to enhance cooperation in areas of trade and economy and defence and security.
