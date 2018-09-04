Sitharaman holds talks with Uzbek counterpart

Sitharaman held talks with her Uzbek counterpart on Tuesday on ways to deepen defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Officials said that a number of proposals to expand cooperation between armed forces of the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

Details of the decisions taken at the meeting were not immediately available.

The overall ties between and are on an upswing.

visited the central Asian country last month during which both sides decided to enhance cooperation in areas of trade and economy and defence and security.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)