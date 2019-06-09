Six held for attacking newly-wed man

: Six persons, including two women, were arrested here Sunday in connection with the attack on a 21-year-old newly-wed man in the city, police said.

The man was stabbed, allegedly by his 19-year-old wife's relatives on June 7 for marrying her without informing them and for 'maligning' theif family name



The couple and their family were returning home that day when the incident occurred.

Police said the couple had got married on on June 5 after which the woman left her home and did not return. Following this her family lodged a missing person complaint with police.

Meanwhile, the couple informed police that they had tied the knot without permission from their parents



following this the parents and some relatives were asked to come to the police station and counselledThe attack took place after they left the police station. The man was dragged out from his vehicle and stabbed, while the two women thrashed his mother and wife, before fleeing from the spot, police said.

Passers-by had recorded the video of the attack and it had gone viral on the

Police said the man was out of danger.

They said five knives were seized from the accused and that a hunt was on to nab two others, who are absconding.

