Odisha CM leaves for New Delhi

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday embarked on a week-long visit to New Delhi during which he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss a host of important issues with him.
Patnaik is expected to meet the prime minister on June 11 and discuss among other things the onging restoration works in the areas ravaged by cyclone Fani that made a landfall in Puri on May 3, officials said.
The need for adequate central assistance to deal with natural calamities is expected to be emphasised during the discussion in view of Odisha's vulnerability to such disasters, they said.
The chief minister is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on the same day.
Patnaik is scheduled to attend the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on June 15, they said.
During his stay in the national capital, Patnaik is also likely to meet several union ministers to discuss a number of central government schemes.
The Central government's flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat as well as PM-KISAN are likely to figure during the discussions, the officials said.
