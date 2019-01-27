Six killed , 12 injured as car falls into gorge

Six persons were killed and twelve others were injured when the car in which they were taking a body for fell into a gorge in district on Sunday, the police said.

The vehicle was on its way to the ground in Ghat from Barakot when it met with the accident in Lohaghat area, SP Dhirendra Gunjyal said.

Gunjyal who supervised the relief and rescue operations at the said six bodies were retrieved from the gorge.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, he said.

