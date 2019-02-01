Six Nepalese women rescued: DCW

The Commission for Women (DCW) said it has rescued six Nepalese women from a house in North West

The women, rescued two days ago, were trafficked from and brought to with promises to be taken to the Gulf countries for salary-based work, the said.

They received an email-based complaint and sent a team to the site together with police personnel.

The women, in the age group of 18 -25, were alone in the isolated house, and informed they have never met the agent whom they had paid around Rs 1 lakh each, the said in a statement.

The women were taken to the station for recording their statements. Later, the women were shifted to a shelter home.

The DCW has expressed grave disapproval of the approach of in the matter.

"First the commission's was not allowed to be present at the time of recording the statements of the girls at the police station. Subsequently, when DCW Member recorded the statements of the girls at the shelter home, police failed to register the same in the daily diary register, claiming that the statements were in Nepalese," the DCW alleged.

DCW has issued a notice to the station, station house officer, seeking a copy of the FIR as well as reasons for not registering proper statements in the matter.

She has termed the attitude of police as "lackadaisical" and has sought reasons for the apathetic and casual approach of their personnel in this matter".

"The laid-back attitude of does not help the women's causes and will eventually lead to increase in such cases in the city. The commission shall work with to curb trafficking in the city," Maliwal said.

