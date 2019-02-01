Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das hails Union budget

Chief Minister Friday hailed the interim budget as a balanced one that would take the country on the path of all round development.

He said that new employment would be generated by this budget, which would prove a mile stone in the creation of New India.

Das said the budget has priority for welfare of farmers, agriculture and rural development.

Addressing a press conference here, Das said that the 2019-20 central budget has underlined Rs 75,000 crore for agriculture, which would the present and future of farmers.

This budget reflects Narendra Modis Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikas (together with all, development for all), keeping the poor, labourers, youth, women, farmers and rural development as focus areas, Das said and stated the peoples faith has increased in Modi during the last four years.

The introduction of Pradhan Mantri Kishan Yozana in the central budget has underlined to give Rs 6000 per year to small farmers having up to two hectare, Das said, adding farmers from will benefit from this new scheme as the has already announced to give Rs 5000 per acre per year under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yozana----giving a total financial benefit of Rs 11,000.

