Six police personnel injured in accident

Six police personnel were injured when their vehicle hit a truck on the Yamuna Expressway here Tuesday, police said.

They were going towards Gautam Buddh Nagar when the accident took place.

"Six police personnel were injured when they were taking undertrial Ankit Gurjar to a court from the Maharajganj jail," DSP Kailash Chandra Pandey said.

He said the Naujhil police reached the spot and sent the injured to a hospital.

The undertrial escaped injuries, the DSP said.

He said the condition of two police personnel was serious.

Lodged in the Mahrajganj jail, the undertrial is an accused in several heinous crimes, he added.

