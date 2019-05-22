Skipper Q4 net down 63pc to Rs 17.7 crore

-
Skipper Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 17.7 crore for the March quarter, down 63 per cent over the corresponding period in the 2017-18 fiscal.
Net revenue for the quarter under review was Rs 433.39 crore compared to Rs 592.85 crore in the year-ago period.
The company ended the 2018-19 fiscal with a bottomline of Rs 31.2 crore.
Skipper has secured new orders worth Rs 191 crore during the quarter to March for engineering products from projects of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and state electricity boards, it said in a statement.
