JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP questioned EVMs first: Siddaramiah

Uttar Pradesh's power transfer capability rises to 12,850 MW
Business Standard

Skipper Q4 net down 63pc to Rs 17.7 crore

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Skipper Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 17.7 crore for the March quarter, down 63 per cent over the corresponding period in the 2017-18 fiscal.

Net revenue for the quarter under review was Rs 433.39 crore compared to Rs 592.85 crore in the year-ago period.

The company ended the 2018-19 fiscal with a bottomline of Rs 31.2 crore.

Skipper has secured new orders worth Rs 191 crore during the quarter to March for engineering products from projects of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and state electricity boards, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 21:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements