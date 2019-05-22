JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Apple MacBook Pro gets 8th, 9th-Gen Intel Core processors: Price, features
Business Standard

Google experiences 'indexing issues', no latest results for few hours

Google said it will provide more information with further updates

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

google

Tech giant Google experienced "indexing issues" on Wednesday that resulted in users seeing stale search results.

While Google did not provide a reason for the issue, it has resulted in users -- searching for updated news content -- not finding latest results for a few hours.

"We're currently experiencing indexing issues that may cause stale search results in some cases," Google Webmasters said in a tweet.

The Twitter handle offers news and resources from Google.

Google said it will provide more information with further updates.
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 21:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements