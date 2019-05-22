Google experiences 'indexing issues', no latest results for few hours

-
Tech giant Google experienced "indexing issues" on Wednesday that resulted in users seeing stale search results.
While Google did not provide a reason for the issue, it has resulted in users -- searching for updated news content -- not finding latest results for a few hours.
"We're currently experiencing indexing issues that may cause stale search results in some cases," Google Webmasters said in a tweet.
The Twitter handle offers news and resources from Google.
Google said it will provide more information with further updates.
