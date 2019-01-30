Slight increase in minimum temperatures in Haryana, Punjab

The minimum temperatures on Wednesday registered a marginal increase at many places in and Haryana, even as cold conditions continued to prevail, the Meteorological department said.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius followed by 6.6 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 7 degrees Celsius in Amritsar, 7.7 degrees in Ambala and 8.5 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, Met officials said.

The union territory of Chandigarh recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, they added.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum of 5.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Sirsa and 7.7 degrees Celsius in Ambala.

According to the MeT department, overcast conditions were seen at many places in the region.

