Snowfall in Nepal hill stations around Kathmandu

Mountain regions across experienced heavy snowfall as valley received rainfall on Wednesday that led to a dip in temperatures.

The snowfall in the mountains has been attributed to the change in due to westerly disturbance. In the hilly regions, temperatures have dipped and there has been normal to light drizzle.

Heavy snowfall across the mountainous regions has affected daily lives of people, especially children and the elderly who struggle to keep themselves warm. In Mustang situated in northwest Nepal, roads have been obstructed due to the snow.

However, farmers in the hilly regions have been delighted as snowfall brings moisture for winter crops. Dunai, the headquarters of Dolpa, has witnessed sufficient amount of snowfall.

Good snowfall aids the 'Yarshagumba' and other valuable herbs to grow in the upcoming season, said locals.

Light snowfall has also been witnessed in the hilly areas surrounding valley such as and

