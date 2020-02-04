Congress President Sonia Gandhi stable, condition improving: Hospital

JUST IN
Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat. (Photo: PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

She underwent medical tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection.

"There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable," Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.
