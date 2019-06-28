Sonowal directs officials to properly implement 'Har Khet Ko

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asked the officials concerned to ensure effective implementation of the proposed irrigation scheme, 'Har Khet Ko Pani'.

The state irrigation department will soon implement surface minor irrigation scheme 'Har Khet Ko Pani' under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, covering 14 districts in the first phase, to increase access to ground water.

The scheme will provide irrigation facilities to around 1.4 lakh agricultural land while 4779 solar and electricity operated tube wells will be installed for the benefit of over 19,000 farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged a number of farmer-friendly schemes to uphold the dignity of the farmers and strengthen their economic condition, Sonowal said.

The chief minister, while reviewing ongoing irrigation schemes in the state, made several suggestions to make the department more farmer friendly and enhance its efficiency.

He directed engineers of the irrigation department to interact with farmers every fortnight to understand their problems for future corrective measures.

He also directed the department to convene district wise review of every major and minor irrigation scheme at the secretary and chief engineer level in the presence of executive engineers and contractors or implementing agencies.

