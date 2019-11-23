Sonowal for use of newest technologies in infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called for use of the latest technologies for building infrastructure in the state.

Better communication leads to rapid development, he said at the inauguration of a seminar cum exhibition on modern technologies and materials here.

Sonowal urged all the stakeholders to adopt innovative steps to make Assam as one of the best states in the country in the construction sector.

He directed state PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take steps for setting up a skill development centre for the contractors.

Sarma, in his speech, said that several infrastructure development projects have been implemented using latest technologies in the state during last few years, while many schemes in the sector have been taken up by enhancing the budgetary allocation.

He said that the proposed bridge connecting the city with North Guwahati over river Brahmaputra would be a milestone project in terms of development of infrastructure in the state.

