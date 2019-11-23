Security forces kill suicide bomber in northwest Pakistan

A suicide bomber was shot dead by security forces when he tried to detonate his explosive-laden vest near a crowded sports complex in northwest Pakistan's tribal district on Saturday, officials said.

The security agencies had information about the entry of the bomber from Afghanistan in the sports complex, they said.

The security forces intercepted the bomber and killed him when he tried to detonate his suicide vest near the sports complex building in Khar headquarters of Bajaur district where inter-school sports event was underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)