Sordid manipulation by BJP: CPI(M) on Maha govt formation

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Accusing the BJP of "sordid manipulation", the CPI(M) on Saturday said it could do anything to "grab power", referring to the government formation by the saffron party in Maharashtra, backed by the NCP.

"Sordid manipulations for grabbing power. The political immorality of the BJP has reached its nadir. The clandestine manner in which the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra have been sworn in shows the extent to which the BJP can stoop to grab power," the Left party said in a statement.

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 14:02 IST

