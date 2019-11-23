Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday:



Pakistan 1st innings 240



Australia 1st innings (580)Pakistan 2nd inningsShan Masood not out27Azhar Ali lbw StarcHaris Sohail c Paine b StarcAsad Shafiq c Smith b CumminsBabar Azam not out20Extras (lb3, nb1)Total (for 3 wickets; 17 overs) 64Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-25, 3-25Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-2, Cummins 5-1-16-1, Hazlewood 6-1-16-1, Lyon 2-1-4-0.

