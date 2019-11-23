JUST IN
Australia dominate Pakistan with bat and ball
Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

AFP  |  Brisbane 

Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday:

Pakistan 1st innings 240


Australia 1st innings (580)

Pakistan 2nd innings

Shan Masood not out

27

Azhar Ali lbw Starc

5

Haris Sohail c Paine b Starc

8

Asad Shafiq c Smith b Cummins

0

Babar Azam not out

20

Extras (lb3, nb1)

4

Total (for 3 wickets; 17 overs) 64

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-25, 3-25

Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-2, Cummins 5-1-16-1, Hazlewood 6-1-16-1, Lyon 2-1-4-0.

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 13:52 IST

