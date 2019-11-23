Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

-
ALSO READ
Australia's Pucovski out of Test contention with mental health issues
There will be lot of pressure on us: Alyssa Healy on T20 WC
Springboks success timely boost for South African sport
Hope India play a day/night Test in Adelaide: Warne
David Boon appointed as match referee for Pak-SL series
-
Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday:
Pakistan 1st innings 240
Australia 1st innings (580)
Pakistan 2nd innings
Shan Masood not out
27
Azhar Ali lbw Starc
5
Haris Sohail c Paine b Starc
8
Asad Shafiq c Smith b Cummins
0
Babar Azam not out
20
Extras (lb3, nb1)
4
Total (for 3 wickets; 17 overs) 64
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-25, 3-25
Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-2, Cummins 5-1-16-1, Hazlewood 6-1-16-1, Lyon 2-1-4-0.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU