South Africa 107-1 against Bangladesh, Dean Elgar leads way again

Dean Elgar led the way for again with 59 not out to take his team to 107-1 at lunch on the first morning of the second test against on Friday.

The captain has now made a half century in all three of his innings this series.

Keegan Petersen was with Elgar on 24 not out.

Bangladesh's only breakthrough of the opening session came when Sarel Erwee (24) flashed an attempted drive at a wide delivery from Khaled Ahmed and edged to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

That was it for and scored runs at a good rate at St. George's Park in Gqeberha, the city formerly named Port Elizabeth.

South Africa leads the two-test series 1-0 after a 220-run win in Durban. had looked competitive at times in that first test but collapsed to 53 all out on the final day to hand South Africa the series lead.

Bangladesh made two changes for the second test, bringing back opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and playing left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

South Africa retained the same lineup.

