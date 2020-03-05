ICC Women's T20 WC 2nd semifinal: South Africa opts to bowl against Aussies

-
South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
The match, though, has been delayed due to wet outfield.
The winner of the match will clash with India, who advanced to the final after its semifinal against England was washed out.
Teams:
Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt.
South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (C), Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.