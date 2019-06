South Africa elect to bowl against Sri Lanka

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup here Friday.

South Africa have made two changes, with Dwaine Pretorius coming in for Lungi Ngidi, and J P Duminy playing in place of David Miller, who has injured his groin.

Sri Lanka made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Suranga Lakmal in place of Nuwan Pradeep.

Teams:



South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir



Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)