Popular Telugu writer Abburi Chaya Devi no more

Famous Telugu writer Abburi Chaya Devi, a recipient of Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in 2005, died here Friday.

She was 86.

Chaya Devi had been suffering from lung ailments and she died of cardiac arrest in the morning, sources from CR Foundation said.

She had been staying at the 'Home for the Aged run by the foundation here for several years now.

The foundation is affiliated to the CPI.

Chaya Devi, who highlighted the cause of women in her writings, received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2005 for her book 'Thana Margam.'



'Evarni Chesukonu' is her another popular work, the sources said.

Her works were translated into English and other languages.

Chaya Devi, who had worked as a librarian in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, is wife of well-known writer Abburi Varadarajeswara Rao, who predeceased her.

The couple is issueless, they said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and other leaders expressed grief over the demise of Chaya Devi.

Chaya Devi had made rich contribution to Telugu literature, the Chief Minister said.

